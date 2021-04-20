Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

SHA orders Milden, Sask., hotel to close over compliance with COVID-19 rules

The Milden hotel has run afoul of COVID-19 regulations before. In December, the hotel owner was issued a ticket for non-compliance with the public masking order.

SHA says Milden Hotel and Bar will remain closed until it's in line with COVID-19 guidelines

Saskatchewan Health Authority public health inspectors have ordered the Milden Hotel and Bar in the village of Milden, Sask., to close until further notice. (Milden Hotel and Bar/Facebook)

Saskatchewan Health Authority public health inspectors have ordered the Milden Hotel and Bar in the village of Milden, Sask., to close.  

The SHA says the business — in the village located approximately 110 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon — failed to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

Now, the province says the Milden Hotel and Bar must remain closed until it's determined to be in compliance with COVID-19 measures.

