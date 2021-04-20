SHA orders Milden, Sask., hotel to close over compliance with COVID-19 rules
The Milden hotel has run afoul of COVID-19 regulations before. In December, the hotel owner was issued a ticket for non-compliance with the public masking order.
SHA says Milden Hotel and Bar will remain closed until it's in line with COVID-19 guidelines
Saskatchewan Health Authority public health inspectors have ordered the Milden Hotel and Bar in the village of Milden, Sask., to close.
The SHA says the business — in the village located approximately 110 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon — failed to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.
Now, the province says the Milden Hotel and Bar must remain closed until it's determined to be in compliance with COVID-19 measures.
