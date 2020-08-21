Saskatchewan Health Authority doctor calls for masking, restrictions in schools

Saskatchewan once again has more than 1,000 known active COVID-19 cases, a sharp increase from 448 at the start of August.

This has an official with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) calling for restrictions in schools as students head back in two weeks.

"The school setting is grounds for spread if measures aren't in place, that many people in close proximity," said Dr. Kevin Wasko, physician executive for integrated rural health with the SHA.

"Regular handwashing in place and hand sanitizer spacing within the classrooms, masking, all of those measures are important. And if they're not in place, there will be greater spread."

Wasko said that without those regulations, young people can get very sick from the Delta variant of COVID-19. Delta is more transmissible than other strains.

The provincial government said COVID-19 restrictions will no longer be in place for the 2021-22 school year, as public health officials have determined it's safe for schools to resume traditional in-class learning without physical distancing or masking.

The province said high community vaccine uptake is key to protecting children ineligible for a COVID vaccine. It said children under 12 aren't "independently mobile," so if the vaccine rate is high in parents, families and educators, they are indirectly protected.

The plan can change if there's a change in risk or epidemiology, the province said. At a news conference on Tuesday, Premier Scott Moe encouraged people to get vaccinated and said there may be more regulations for children under 12 announced next week.

Wasko said school divisions, which are responsible for setting their own rules, need to work with their local medical officers to decide plans.

"I really don't see any reason why the same measures that were in place last year shouldn't be in place this year," Wasko said.