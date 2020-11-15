Sask. Health Authority will no longer publish COVID-19 self-monitoring alerts

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said COVID-19 is everywhere and it will no longer publish self-monitoring alerts.

In a news release published Friday afternoon — hours after the provincial update — the SHA said it would only issue alerts when self-isolation is immediately required.

"COVID-19 is everywhere in Saskatchewan," the statement said.

"Saskatchewan's medical health officers are asking all Saskatchewan residents to self-monitor for COVID symptoms, regardless of where you live in this province."

The announcement came one day before the government announced over 300 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

The SHA release said residents should ensure they're up to date and following the public health orders found on the government's website.

Specific questions about reasoning and timing of the cancellation of self-monitoring alerts were not returned by the SHA.

"COVID-19 PSA ale​​rts will remain an important tool for primary health care teams," the statement said.

"These will only be issued at the direction of local medical health officers when they have determined a notification of the broader public is required to inform individuals who may have attended a location or business to immediately self-isolate and seek testing."

Three criteria must be met in order for a local medical health officer to issue an alert:

All contacts cannot be notified within a 48 hour period.

There is a resulting increased risk to the public.

Direction is needed for public members in attendance to immediately self-isolate as a result of increased risks.

The SHA statement said reasonable efforts would be made to notify businesses and locations before being named in public service announcements but that may not always be possible.

Outbreak list updates

The province added numerous COVID-19 outbreaks over the last week.

Some of the outbreaks were reported to CBC News by agencies or people representing those impacted, others were not.

The SHA said an outbreak is confirmed in a non-household setting when two or more people test positive for COVID-19.

On Nov. 8 outbreaks were declared at the St. Joseph School in Lloydminster and at Houston Pizza in Swift Current.

On Nov. 9 outbreaks were declared at Holy Family School, Rehobath Elder Care and Edward Manor in Saskatoon, at SaskEnergy in Regina and at the Indian Head Bakery in Indian Head.

On Nov. 11 outbreaks were declared at Caleb Village in North Battleford, Yorkton District Nursing Home in Yorkton, Martensville Highschool in Martensville and at the Centre for Health, Wellness, and Performance — previously the Paul Schwann Centre — on the University of Regina Campus.

On Nov. 12 outbreaks were declared at River Heights Lodge in North Battleford, Purolator in Prince Albert, Thompson School and Lakeview School in Regina, High Hill Welding in Sherwood and at Moose Jaw Extendicare in Moose Jaw.

On Nov. 13, the last day the list was updated, outbreaks were reported at a CIBC in Regina and at Prince Arthur School in Moose Jaw.

Outbreaks will remain listed on the government website until an SHA medical health officer declares them over.

