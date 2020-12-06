Sask. Health Authority issues increased exposure risk alert for Meadow Lake

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) warned people in Meadow Lake of an increased COVID-19 exposure risk.

A notification posted on the SHA's website said someone spent roughly 24 hours over four days in the VLT room of Garfunkel's Gourmet Grill while infectious with COVID-19.

Anyone who was in the VLT room at the following times and dates is required to isolate for 14 days following exposure:

Nov. 27 from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Nov. 30 from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 2 from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone who was present and develops symptoms was told to call 811, their physician or nurse practitioner.

"You may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19," the alert said.

In addition, the alert reminded the public that "COVID-19 is everywhere in Saskatchewan" and people should follow all public health orders and measures including wearing a mask in public, limiting gathering sizes, monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms and staying home if feeling unwell.