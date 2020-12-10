Facebook post claiming essential workers who don't get vaccinated with be fined $10K is fake, SHA says

A fake post circulating on Facebook alleges the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is going to fine essential workers $10,000 if they refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

"The memo makes claims of fines for unvaccinated staff. Please note that this memo is fake," said SHA communications officer James Winkel in an email.

Winkel said the the SHA has heard from staff and the public that they have received a memo claiming to be from the SHA about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout strategy.

"The SHA's vaccine rollout strategy does not include mandatory vaccination with fines to staff," Winkel said.

The fake post uses the SHA logo and is attributed to 'Asa Johke.'

Winkel said that "any use of the SHA brand or templates in a false nature — even as a joke — is a violation of the Corporate Communications Policy. This is potential fraud and must be taken seriously."

Winkel said anyone who has concerns about suspicious correspondence can contact the SHA by emailing news@saskhealthauthority.ca.