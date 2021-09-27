Sask. Health Authority expands masking requirement at long-term care facilities

As a result of increasing COVID cases in the province, all visitors in Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) long-term care homes will now be required to wear a medical mask provided by the home at all times.

This applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, whether they are visiting single or multi-resident rooms.

Residents are not required to mask in their own rooms, but are encouraged to mask up when outside their room and in common indoor areas.

Free medical masks will be provided at screening stations when entering a long-term care home.

An existing requirement for families and visitors to mask within SHA acute facilities will also continue.

All health-care workers must continue to put on a medical mask upon entry to any SHA building or facility and continue to wear it at all times and in all areas, unless eating and/or drinking.

Those who refuse to comply with masking requirements may be asked to leave.