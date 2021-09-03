SHA says attendees of Activation conference near Adamson Lake at risk of COVID-19 exposure

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says people who attended the recent Activation Conference are at an increased risk of having been exposed to COVID-19.

The event was hosted on Aug. 18 to 22 by the Canadian Revival Center and was held at Living Waters Camp at Adamson Lake, which is about 100 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Anyone in attendance during this date and time should immediately self-isolate, seek testing and remain in isolation until Sept 5, 2021, the SHA said.

Anyone who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine on or before Aug 8, 2021, does not have to isolate.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is strongly encouraging all Saskatchewan residents 12 years of age and older to be immunized with both doses.