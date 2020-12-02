SHA expands visitor ban to Regina hospitals as COVID-19 cases rise

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is expanding its visitor ban to Regina hospitals on top of long-term care and personal care homes.

The new restrictions come as Regina continues to see rising COVID-19 case numbers.

The changes go into effect at 8 a.m. CST Thursday and will be reassessed in 14 days, SHA said.

The SHA is limiting family presence and visitation to compassionate care only in all Regina SHA acute care facilities.

Compassionate care reasons may include, but are not limited to, family or support persons during end-of-life care, major surgery, intensive care, pediatrics, and inpatients and outpatients with specific challenges.

"The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly. These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health-care workers safe," said the SHA in a press release.

On Tuesday the province reported that Regina was the zone in the province with the most new cases, with 67. As of Tuesday, Regina had 26 people in hospital and another seven people in intensive care due to COVID-19.