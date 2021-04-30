SHA expands list of COVID-19 vaccine clinics available over the weekend

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has expanded its list of drive-thru and walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be open over the weekend.

The clinics will be available to anyone 40 years of age and older, or anyone with "valid eligibility letters or other proof of employment required for prioritized front-line workers," according to a news release from the health authority.

Prioritized front-line workers can also book a vaccine appointment by calling 1-833-727-5829 or a pharmacy that's offering vaccines, but they can't book an appointment online.

The drive-thru and walk-in clinics will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Saskatoon and Regina drive-thru clinics are set to reopen for one day each. Saskatoon's clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST at Prairieland Park on Saturday. Regina's will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST at Evraz Place on Sunday.

The drive-thru clinic in Prince Albert will be open on Saturday and Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CST.

Drive-thru clinics in Lloydminster and Moose Jaw will be open on Sunday, along with walk-in clinics in Estevan and Humboldt. The hours of operation and location of each clinic can be found on SHA's website.

SHA said any of the three approved vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca — may be offered.

Additional clinics will be added on Monday, according to SHA.