SHA warns of increased COVID-19 exposure in Meadow Lake, North Battleford

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is issuing a warning of an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 in Meadow Lake and North Battleford.

Anyone at the following locations at the specific times must immediately self-isolate for 14 days after the date of exposure:

Meadow Lake's Empire Hotel Bar at 108 2nd Avenue E Dec. 20 from 7 to 10 p.m. CST. Dec. 21 from 9:30 to 10 p.m. CST.

North Battleford's Bennigan's Bar at the Tropical Inn at 1001 Highway 16 Bypass Dec. 26, 2020 from 11 am to 5:30 pm CST. Dec. 27, 2020 from 12 pm to 6:30 pm CST. Dec. 28, 2020 from 11 am to 6:30 pm CST.



The SHA says people should call HealthLine 811 or their local physician if they develop symptoms. People are being told to self-isolate as symptoms can develop anytime from two to 14 days after the exposure.

The SHA issues a warning if contact tracers determine there is an increased risk of exposure to the public. Public service announcements are issued if people are required to self-isolate.

