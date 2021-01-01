Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

SHA warns of increased COVID-19 exposure in Meadow Lake, North Battleford

Anyone at the specific places during the specific times is told to immediately self-isolate for 14-days following the exposure date.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued an alert for people in Meadow Lake and North Battleford. (Trevor Bothorel/Radio-Canada)

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is issuing a warning of an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 in Meadow Lake and North Battleford. 

Anyone at the following locations at the specific times must immediately self-isolate for 14 days after the date of exposure:

  • Meadow Lake's Empire Hotel Bar at 108 2nd Avenue E
    • Dec. 20 from 7 to 10 p.m. CST. 
    • Dec. 21 from 9:30 to 10 p.m. CST. 
  • North Battleford's Bennigan's Bar at the Tropical Inn at 1001 Highway 16 Bypass
    • Dec. 26, 2020 from 11 am to 5:30 pm CST. 
    • Dec. 27, 2020 from 12 pm to 6:30 pm CST. 
    • Dec. 28, 2020 from 11 am to 6:30 pm CST. 

The SHA says people should call HealthLine 811 or their local physician if they develop symptoms. People are being told to self-isolate as symptoms can develop anytime from two to 14 days after the exposure.

The SHA issues a warning if contact tracers determine there is an increased risk of exposure to the public. Public service announcements are issued if people are required to self-isolate. 

