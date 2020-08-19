Skip to Main Content
Health authority warns of COVID-19 exposure at Battleford Co-op
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure in Battleford at the local Co-op Food Store. 

Possible exposure occurred between Aug. 11 and Aug. 14: SHA

The SHA says there was a COVID-19 exposure at the Co-op Food Store in Battleford. (Trevor Bothorel/Radio-Canada)

The authority said the possible exposure occurred from August 11 to August 14.

Anyone who attended the store during those days is asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the last day they visited the Co-op store.

COVID-19 symptoms include:

  • F​ever
  • Cou​​gh
  • Hea​​dache
  • Muscl​​e and/or joint aches and pains
  • Sore thr​oat
  • Ch​ills
  • Runny n​​ose
  • Nasal con​gestion
  • Conjunct​​ivitis
  • Dizzin​​ess
  • Fatig​ue
  • Nausea/vomit​ing
  • Dia​​​rrhea
  • Loss of appe​​tite (difficulty feeding for children)
  • Loss of sens​e of taste or smell
  • Shortn​ess of breath
  • Difficu​lty breathing
