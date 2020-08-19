Health authority warns of COVID-19 exposure at Battleford Co-op
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure in Battleford at the local Co-op Food Store.
Possible exposure occurred between Aug. 11 and Aug. 14: SHA
The authority said the possible exposure occurred from August 11 to August 14.
Anyone who attended the store during those days is asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the last day they visited the Co-op store.
COVID-19 symptoms include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Headache
- Muscle and/or joint aches and pains
- Sore throat
- Chills
- Runny nose
- Nasal congestion
- Conjunctivitis
- Dizziness
- Fatigue
- Nausea/vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Loss of appetite (difficulty feeding for children)
- Loss of sense of taste or smell
- Shortness of breath
- Difficulty breathing