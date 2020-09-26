Sask. Health Authority issues COVID-19 alerts in 3 communities; Melfort Mustangs player tests positive

The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued COVID-19 exposure alerts in three communities on Friday, as a Saskatchewan hockey team in Melfort said one of its players has tested positive.

The health authority warned Friday of potential COVID-19 exposures at two businesses in Rosetown, which were visited by a person who was likely infectious:

Shop Easy — 118 First Ave. E. on Sept. 15, 16, 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Co-op Home Centre — 310 Highway 7 W., on Sept. 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The SHA said a person or persons visited numerous businesses in Prince Albert while they were likely infectious.

On Sept. 18 they visited:

Kal Tire — 300 38th St. E., between 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Kal Tire — 300 38th St. E., 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Shaw Communications — 2990 Second Ave. W., 11:30 a.m.-12 noon

Vu's Garden Restaurant — 2805 Sixth Ave. E., 12:00 noon -12:30 p.m.

Canaba Cannabis — 3332 Second Ave. W., 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Lake Country Co-op Cornerstone Gas Bar — 801 15th St. E., 3:00-3:30 p.m.

On Sept. 21, the person visited:

Harold's Family Foods — 200 28th St. E., 11:00 a.m.-12 noon

Source for Sports — 365 Marquis Rd. W., 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Walmart — 800 15th St. E., 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Real Canadian Superstore — 591 15th St. E., 3:30-4:30 p.m.

The health authority also issued a warning of potential exposure in Yorkton at the Pumphouse Athletic Club, at 27B Second Ave. N. on Sept. 18, between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., and on Sept. 19 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

"Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at this location on the specified dates during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days," the SHA said.

"If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing."

Melfort Mustangs player tests positive

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, the Melfort Mustangs and the City of Melfort issued a brief statement on Friday afternoon saying a player for the Mustangs tested positive for COVID-19.

"The player and the close contacts have been identified and contacted by the local Public Health office and have been advised to self-isolate," the statement said.

The statement said Saskatchewan Health Authority guidelines were followed and are being followed by the affected person, and there was limited contact in the community.