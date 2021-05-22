Sask. Health Authority issues COVID-19 exposure alert for Shellbrook Dairy Queen

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says a person infectious with COVID-19 was at the Dairy Queen in Shellbrook on six different days earlier this month.

An alert issued on Friday identified possible exposure during the following days and hours at the restaurant, located at the junction of highways 3 and 55:

May 7, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST.

May 8, from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. CST.

May 9, from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. CST.

May 10, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST.

May 14, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST

May 16, from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. CST.

Anyone present at the Dairy Queen during those times is asked to immediately self-isolate for 14 days following the date of exposure.

Anyone who has developed symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to call the 811 HealthLine, their physician or nurse practitioner.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include the following, and can develop between two and 14 days after exposure: