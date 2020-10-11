SHA issues alert for potential COVID-19 exposures in 7 communities

A news release issued on Sunday by the Saskatchewan Health Authority flagged locations in seven communities as sites of possible COVID-19 exposures.

Communities listed include Esterhazy, La Ronge, Prince Albert, Regina, Shellbrook, Spy Hill and Yorkton.

Those who attended these locations are asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. Should symptoms present themselves, individuals were asked to self-isolate and contact the 811 health line to arrange testing.

Esterhazy:

Oct. 9: Galaxy Restaurant, 732 Park Avenue from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m.

Oct. 9: Chicken Chef, 300 Kennedy Drive from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

La Ronge:

Oct. 6: Kostas Restaurant from 7:00 to 10:30 p.m.

Prince Albert:

Sept. 25: Surplus Furniture Store 1202–1st Avenue W from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Sept. 26: Silken Grocery Store 1600–15th Street W from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Sept. 29: Silken Grocery Store 1600–15th Street W from 7:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: Econo Lumber 1800 6th Avenue E from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Oct. 2,3,5 and 6: Econo Lumber 1800 6th Avenue E from 8:00am to 5:00 p.m.

Oct. 2-4: Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 3580 2nd Avenue (checked in at 6:30 p.m. on the 2nd and checked out at 11:00 a.m. on the 4th).

Oct. 3 and 4: Smitty's Family Restaurant 2995 2nd Avenue. (10 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 3 and 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 4)

Oct. 3: Wholesale Club 4050 2nd Avenue W from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Oct. 5: Walmart Supercentre 800–15th Street E from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 5: Burger King 595 15th Street E and Real Canadian Superstore 591 15th St E Prince Albert 6:00 to 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 6: Safeway 2995 2nd Avenue West (South Hill Mall) from 9:00 p.m. to 9:55 p.m.

Oct. 7: Econo Lumber 1800 6th Avenue E from 8:00 a.m. to noon

Regina:

Oct.3: Cornwall Centre Food Court from noon to 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 3: Costco, 2110 Anaquod Road, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 4: Highland Curling Club, 348 Broad Street from 12:45 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Costco, 2110 Anaquod Road from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Oct. 6: Canadian Tire, 655 Albert Street from 11:00 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Shellbrook:

Oct. 3: Bigway Grocery Store, 28 Main Street, from 1:00 pm to 1:30 p.m.

Spy Hill:

Oct. 4-7: Spy Hill Bar 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Oct. 8: Spy Hill Grocery Store, 410 Main St from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 8: Spy Hill Bar 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Yorkton: