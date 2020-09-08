SHA warns of possible COVID-19 exposure in Wakaw, Waskesiu, Watrous, Pilot Butte
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is advising the public of possible COVID-19 exposures at various business in the province.
Authority says 2 people who were likely infectious were at multiple businesses
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising the public of possible COVID-19 exposures at various business in the province.
SHA said the following businesses were visited by people who later tested positive for COVID-19 and were likely infectious:
- Watrous — Co-op Food Store, Aug. 28 from 3 to 3:30 p.m. CST.
- Waskesiu — Tempo, 848 Waskesiu Drive, Sept. 5 from 1 to 1:15 p.m. CST.
- Wakaw — Lake Country Co-op C-Store and Cardlock, Highway 41, Sept. 5 from 3 to 3:30 p.m. CST.
- Pilot Butte — Happy Hour Liquor, Sept. 2 from 5 to 5:30 p.m. CST.
Anyone who has symptoms or has had symptoms and was at these locations is asked to self-isolate and call the provincial HealthLine 811 to request testing.
SHA said symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Headache.
- Muscle or joint aches and pains.
- Sore throat.
- Chills.
- Runny nose.
- Nasal congestion.
- Conjunctivitis.
- Dizziness.
- Fatigue.
- Nausea or vomiting.
- Diarrhea.
- Loss of appetite.
- Difficulty feeding for children.
- Loss of sense of taste or smell.
- Shortness of breath.
- Difficulty breathing.
CBC Saskatchewan wants to tell more stories about how the pandemic is touching the province's most vulnerable and marginalized populations. How has COVID-19 affected you? Share your story with our online questionnaire.