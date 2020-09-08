Skip to Main Content
SHA warns of possible COVID-19 exposure in Wakaw, Waskesiu, Watrous, Pilot Butte
Saskatchewan

SHA warns of possible COVID-19 exposure in Wakaw, Waskesiu, Watrous, Pilot Butte

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is advising the public of possible COVID-19 exposures at various business in the province.

Authority says 2 people who were likely infectious were at multiple businesses

CBC News ·
The provincial health authority issued more COVID-19 alerts Tuesday. (Trevor Bothorel/Radio-Canada)

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising the public of possible COVID-19 exposures at various business in the province.

SHA said the following businesses were visited by people who later tested positive for COVID-19 and were likely infectious:

  • Watrous — Co-op Food Store, Aug. 28 from 3 to 3:30 p.m. CST.
  • Waskesiu — Tempo, 848 Waskesiu Drive, Sept. 5 from 1 to 1:15 p.m. CST.
  • Wakaw — Lake Country Co-op C-Store and Cardlock, Highway 41, Sept. 5 from 3 to 3:30 p.m. CST.
  • Pilot Butte — Happy Hour Liquor, Sept. 2 from 5 to 5:30 p.m. CST.

Anyone who has symptoms or has had symptoms and was at these locations is asked to self-isolate and call the provincial HealthLine 811 to request testing.

SHA said symptoms include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Headache.
  • Muscle or joint aches and pains.
  • Sore throat.
  • Chills.
  • Runny nose.
  • Nasal congestion.
  • Conjunctivitis.
  • Dizziness.
  • Fatigue.
  • Nausea or vomiting.
  • Diarrhea.
  • Loss of appetite.
  • Difficulty feeding for children.
  • Loss of sense of taste or smell.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Difficulty breathing.

CBC Saskatchewan wants to tell more stories about how the pandemic is touching the province's most vulnerable and marginalized populations. How has COVID-19 affected you? Share your story with our online questionnaire.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now