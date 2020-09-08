SHA warns of possible COVID-19 exposure in Wakaw, Waskesiu, Watrous, Pilot Butte

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising the public of possible COVID-19 exposures at various business in the province.

SHA said the following businesses were visited by people who later tested positive for COVID-19 and were likely infectious:

Watrous — Co-op Food Store, Aug. 28 from 3 to 3:30 p.m. CST.

Waskesiu — Tempo, 848 Waskesiu Drive, Sept. 5 from 1 to 1:15 p.m. CST.

Wakaw — Lake Country Co-op C-Store and Cardlock, Highway 41, Sept. 5 from 3 to 3:30 p.m. CST.

Pilot Butte — Happy Hour Liquor, Sept. 2 from 5 to 5:30 p.m. CST.

Anyone who has symptoms or has had symptoms and was at these locations is asked to self-isolate and call the provincial HealthLine 811 to request testing.

SHA said symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Headache.

Muscle or joint aches and pains.

Sore throat.

Chills.

Runny nose.

Nasal congestion.

Conjunctivitis.

Dizziness.

Fatigue.

Nausea or vomiting.

Diarrhea.

Loss of appetite.

Difficulty feeding for children.

Loss of sense of taste or smell.

Shortness of breath.

Difficulty breathing.

CBC Saskatchewan wants to tell more stories about how the pandemic is touching the province's most vulnerable and marginalized populations. How has COVID-19 affected you? Share your story with our online questionnaire.