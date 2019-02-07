Health authority warning about COVID-19 exposures at 2 Regina curling clubs

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning people about a "large number" of COVID-19 cases linked to curling clubs in Regina.

A news release sent on Sunday said anyone who visited the Highland Curling Club between Nov. 13 to 23, or the Caledonian Curling Club between Nov. 16 to 24, must immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 if they experience any COVID-19 symptoms.

The release also said anyone who was at either club when the exposures occurred should consider getting tested, even if they don't have symptoms.

SHA also said on Saturday there's an increased risk of COVID-19 exposures at curling clubs in Christopher Lake and Shellbrook.

Letter sent to club members

The Highland Curling Club has paused its season after a COVID-19 outbreak at a bonspiel held at the club, according to a letter on the rink's website.

The outbreak happened at a seniors and masters bonspiel held at Highland Curling Club in Regina from Nov. 13 to 15. The tournament included divisions for senior men and women in the 50 and up category, as well as a masters division for men aged 60 and older.

In the letter, general manager A.J. Scott said it was an "extremely isolated" event.

"The rink was closed to the public and kept exclusively for the athletes competing in the event," the letter said.

"We only ran two sheets at any single time, as well as made sure to run only the men's or women's divisions at one time. The teams all respected our safety protocols we have here at the rink and routine scheduled cleaning was done more than every 60 minutes as well as after every draw."

In the middle of the tournament, a team pulled out due to flu-like symptoms.

Scott wrote that the club asked the remaining teams "if they felt safe and confident enough to want to continue play," and all the teams said they did, so the tournament finished as planned.

Shortly after the bonspiel, the club was notified that members of the team that pulled out had COVID-19.

The club's website says curling has been postponed until Dec. 7 while the facility gets a "professional deep cleaning."