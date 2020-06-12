SHA asks attendees of wake, funeral to self-isolate for 14 days after two test positive for COVID-19
Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who attended wake on June 10, funeral on June 11 should isolate
The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued a COVID-19 alert after two people who attended a funeral on a northern reserve tested positive for the disease, the SHA announced Thursday.
The SHA says both people attended a wake on June 10 and a funeral on the 11th on Clearwater River Dene Nation, which is just north of La Loche.
Public health officials are advising anybody who attended either event to immediately self-isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.
They were tested after developing COVID-19 symptoms.
Symptoms can include fever, headache, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose and diminished sense of smell and/or taste.
There was one additional case of COVID-19 announced in the far north region on Thursday. There are currently eight active cases in the region.