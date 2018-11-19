SLGA offers to meet with Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation over pot shop

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) is offering to meet with the chief of a First Nation that opened a cannabis dispensary without a provincial permit.

Earlier this month, members of the Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation, located about 70 kilometres northeast of Regina, voted in favour of the community's own cannabis and hemp act.

A store officially opened to the public last week.

In a letter addressed to Chief Anthony Cappo, an SLGA official stated the provincial rules around retail cannabis that require sellers to hold a provincial permit. The provincial government put the SLGA in charge of issuing the permits.

"It is our view that these laws apply also on reserve land," the letter reads.

In an letter to band members earlier this month, Cappo said the federal government did not properly consult with First Nations before giving provinces control over the sale of cannabis and Muscowpetung has the jurisdiction to sell cannabis because it is a sovereign treaty nation.

The SLGA tells the chief in its letter it will be monitoring the rollout of the provincial permit system to consider expanding the sale of cannabis in Saskatchewan. It also offered to meet with the chief to discuss the manner and his perspective.

A spokesperson for the First Nations said in an emailed statement that they had received the letter, are well aware of the SLGA's position, and would not be commenting at this time.