Crashes on Sask. roads twice as likely during long weekends: SGI

Tyler McMurchy wants you to keep safety in mind this May long, as collisions are twice as likely on long weekends.

There has been an average of about 250 to 300 collisions on the May long weekend in each of the three past years in Saskatchewan, resulting in dozens of injuries, according to McMurchy, SGI's manager of media relations.

"We want all those numbers to come down. Of course, we don't want to see anybody hurt or killed as a result of a collision on a weekend or any other time," he told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

Fifteen people die and another 500 people are injured in collisions each year during a long weekend.

Impaired driving, speeding and distracted driving are the leading causes of collisions on the road in the province.

"Distracted driving is always a big concern for us it's a leading cause of collisions and injuries and one of the top collision causes of fatalities as well," McMurchy said.

Some tips if you're out on the road this weekend, seeking revelry and good times: