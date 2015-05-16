Crashes on Sask. roads twice as likely during long weekends: SGI
Tyler McMurchy says wear your seatbelts, strap your kids in
Tyler McMurchy wants you to keep safety in mind this May long, as collisions are twice as likely on long weekends.
There has been an average of about 250 to 300 collisions on the May long weekend in each of the three past years in Saskatchewan, resulting in dozens of injuries, according to McMurchy, SGI's manager of media relations.
"We want all those numbers to come down. Of course, we don't want to see anybody hurt or killed as a result of a collision on a weekend or any other time," he told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.
Fifteen people die and another 500 people are injured in collisions each year during a long weekend.
Impaired driving, speeding and distracted driving are the leading causes of collisions on the road in the province.
"Distracted driving is always a big concern for us it's a leading cause of collisions and injuries and one of the top collision causes of fatalities as well," McMurchy said.
Some tips if you're out on the road this weekend, seeking revelry and good times:
- Learn how to zipper merge, especially in construction zones. It will save time. Check out the handy video on this page.
- Buckle up because if you're not buckled up, and you get into a collision then you're 17 times more likely to be ejected from your vehicle and you're more than twice as likely to die if you're ejected.
- Stay alert. Get some rest. Take a break. Switch drivers, if need be.
- Bonus tip: If you're riding a motorcyle, wear the proper gear to save your skin. The protective wear you get is basically leather armour. Also, watch for potholes and loose gravel.
With files from CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning
