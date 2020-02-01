New company takes over photo radar program in Sask.

By changing up the supplier of its photo radar program, the government of Saskatchewan is going to save some cash.

The contract between SGI and Conduent Incorporated expired last month. The province issued a request for proposals, selected a new company and entered into a five-year contract with Redflex Traffic Systems Canada Ltd.

The pilot program SGI paid for in 2014, through Conduent Incorporated, cost $4.5 million for the two-year project with an additional $2.4 million price tag annually after that.

The five-year contract recently signed with Redflex Traffic Systems Canada Ltd. is estimated to cost $3.7 million.

SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy said the costs of the program are covered by the tickets generated and that the program is not used for revenue generation.

"It's about safety," McMurchy said. "Speed is a concern. It's one of the big four when we talk about the main causes of fatalities on Saskatchewan roads."

While McMurchy hasn't seen the cameras personally, he said people are noticing they look a bit different than what was set up previously.

The cameras are still set up in the same locations they were before.

He said there are three cameras that are used in Regina; two are used between five different school zones in the city; one is used between five different locations on Ring Road.

Information distributed by SGI states one camera is used in five different locations on Saskatoon's Circle Drive, while another camera is used between five different school zone locations in that city.

There are two cameras used at the Highway 1 and 9th Avenue intersection in Moose Jaw, as well as one camera used in two different school zones.

One camera is used between two different locations at the Highway 41 and Highway 2 intersection near Wakaw. This became operational on Jan. 24, 2020.

McMurchy said for the time being, the cameras near Wakaw are issuing warnings but in three months time that location will begin issuing tickets.