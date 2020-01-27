Sask. road deaths in 2019 lowest since 1950s: SGI
Crashes killed 71 people in 2019, previous record was 73 in 1951
There were fewer people killed on Saskatchewan roads in 2019 than in any single year since the 1950s.
Preliminary statistics from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) show crashes killed 71 people in the province in 2019.
During the previous 10 years the province averaged almost 140 road deaths each year. In 2018 there were 129 road fatalities.
The previous record low was 73, which happened in 1951. SGI said there are now about four times as many vehicles on the road now as in 1951.
SGI has reported that deaths caused by impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding and improper seatbelt use have been decreasing.
Added enforcement, targeted legislation and awareness campaigns have also contributed to the decrease in fatalities, SGI said.
"This number makes it clear that many Saskatchewan people have decided that it is no longer acceptable for this province to hold a different record, and one that we held not that many years ago, where we had the highest number of road fatalities in Canada," said Minister Responsible for SGI Joe Hargrave in a release.
"However, collisions are preventable and even one traffic death is too many. We can't celebrate when people are still being killed and injured on our roads."
