Should e-scooters be allowed on public roads? SGI wants you to weigh in

SGI is asking for feedback from Saskatchewan residents and business owners regarding the use of e-scooters on public roads.

E-scooters are currently classified as "unlicensed motor vehicles," which, under the Traffic Safety Act, means they cannot be used on streets. Whether they're allowed on sidewalks and pathways is up to individual municipalities.

The growing use of e-scooters has sparked some recent public discussion around where and when people should be permitted to use them, SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy said. That's why the Crown corporation is seeking feedback.

"We want to know what this could potentially look like and what people's opinions are," he said.

Should a decision be made to legally allow e-scooters on public roads, McMurchy noted, the Traffic Safety Act would need to be amended by the province.

Since e-scooters can drive up to 30 kilometres per hour, he said safety factors, such as speed limits, drivers' experience and what kind of gear is required, would all be weighed.

"If they're going to be sharing the road with trucks, buses and other motor vehicles, that's something that people would probably want to consider," McMurchy said.

This fall, he added, SGI plans to meet with municipalities, police, safety organizations and business owners to hear their thoughts on whether any changes should be made to provincial legislation.

The Crown corporation is also welcoming feedback from the general public and stakeholders who have opinions on e-scooters. Anyone who would like to weigh in has until Nov. 1 to email SGI at autofundpartnershipsupport@sgi.sk.ca.