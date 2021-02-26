SGI customers to receive average $285 rebate per vehicle this May

Car owners in Saskatchewan will be receiving a one-time rebate from SGI this spring thanks to a strong auto fund rate stabilization reserve.

The Crown corporation said it's passing about $350 million in earnings on to Saskatchewan residents.

The majority of that — $285 million — will be in the form of a one-time rebate that will vary by customer, with the amount calculated based on a proportion of vehicle premiums paid in the past three years, according to a release from SGI. The remainder will go toward improving long-term injury benefits

The release said details are still being finalized, but the average rebate is expected to be approximately $285 per vehicle or "approximately 26 per cent of an average annual premium in Saskatchewan."

Minister Responsible for SGI Don Morgan said in a statement that SGI is able to do this because of fewer crash claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the province's auto fund rate stabilization reserve being in a strong financial position due to investment returns.

All Saskatchewan vehicle owners pay into the auto fund, which maintains the rate stabilization reserve (RSR). The RSR protects customers from sudden rate fluctuations.

The RSR saw losses last March in the early days of the pandemic, but the last quarter in particular has seen strong investment earnings, the release said.

Rebate cheques will be sent by mail in May to customers who have paid auto fund premiums in the past three years and are residents of Saskatchewan.

SGI encourages customers to verify their mailing address to ensure they receive their rebate.

Enhanced long-term injury benefits

The agency is also enhancing long-term injury benefits for people injured in vehicle crashes.

The release said customers who require assistance with daily tasks like dressing, bathing, cooking, cleaning and yard care will see increased maximum payments for those services "to better reflect current market rates." SGI said this impacts more than 1,100 customers.

SGI will also no longer reduce income benefits if customers are also receiving a CPP payment. This change benefits about 200 people, the agency said.