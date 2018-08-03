SGI looks to collect data about impaired driving through study

SGI is looking for a company to conduct a study that will help the insurance agency better understand impaired driving on Saskatchewan roads.

The Crown corporation currently relies on data collected from police, the coroner's office and the semi annual traffic safety monitor survey.

"Although these data sources provide valuable data for profiling alcohol and drug use while driving, they have limitations that make the identification of real world use of drugs and alcohol by all drivers very difficult," according to a request for proposal from SGI.

Therefore, the Crown corporation is looking to hire a research team that would conduct a voluntary and anonymous roadside survey.

SGI is looking for an organization that could provide a "valid estimate" of the number of drivers driving under the influence on the road, both during the day and night.

The Crown corporation is also looking to identify the types of drugs drivers are using and characteristics of people who use drugs or alcohol prior to driving.

Drivers who participate would willingly submit breathalyzer samples and oral fluid samples that would be tested for drugs or alcohol, according to the request for proposal documents.

Participants would also be required to fill out a questionnaire.

Police assistance

The successful applicant would be assisted by police.

"It is advisable that your pricing submission include the costs to pay police officers," the documents read. "Such officers would not be able to leave the study site until the study is completed."

SGI expects the successful applicant to collect samples from between 1,500 and 2,000 participants.

The data collection portion of the survey is anticipated to start in June, 2019 and end in September, 2019, according to the request for proposals. The final report is to be submitted by Nov. 29, 2019.