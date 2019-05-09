Talk with loved ones about dangers of impaired driving this holiday season: SGI

As we move into the holiday season, Saskatchewan Government Insurance is reminding drivers not to get behind the wheel after drinking — and wants people in the province to help spread that message.

This month, SGI and police are highlighting the dangers of drinking and driving as part of the public insurer's Traffic Safety Spotlight program.

SGI, which launched its holiday campaign on Wednesday, says the statistics from last holiday season underscore those dangers. Between Dec. 1, 2020, and Jan. 3, 2021, three people were killed and 44 people were injured in the province as a result of impaired driving, SGI says.

The Crown corporation also says it wants to encourage people in the province to have conversations with loved ones about the dangers of drinking and driving.

It plans to share video messages on its social media pages, and launched its own video Wednesday featuring messages from well-known Saskatchewanians like Regina Mayor Sandra Masters, Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark, musicians Sam Corbett of The Sheepdogs and Jeffery Straker, Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and Saskatchewan Rush captain Chris Corbeil.

The messages encourage everyone to consider why it's essential to always plan a sober ride home.

Checkstops will be set up across the province all month and into early January. For experienced drivers, driving with a blood alcohol content of .04 to .08 can result in a three-day licence suspension and vehicle seizure for a first offence. The minimum fine for driving with a alcohol level of .08 or above is $1,000, and can range to a maximum of a 10-year prison sentence.

For novice and learner drivers, there is zero tolerance for driving impaired, which means new drivers can face penalties for any level of blood alcohol content.

Saskatoon police Staff Sgt. Patrick Barber says it is important to have a designated driver, and to make those drivers feel supported.

He also says citizens should expect regular spot checks during the holiday season.

"We do increase the volume of them during the holidays," he said during a news conference Wednesday to launch the campaign.

"Throughout the month of December here in Saskatoon, we'll be running at least one check per week. There are certain weeks where we're running two."

Apart from impaired driving, distracted driving is responsible for one of every five collision-related injuries in Saskatchewan, and over one in four deaths on our roads, SGI says.