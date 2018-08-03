Number of impaired driving deaths on Sask. roads dropped sharply in 2019, SGI annual report says

Saskatchewan Government Insurance's annual report, tabled Thursday, says the number of people killed on the province's roads last year was the lowest ever recorded — and the number of deaths related to impaired driving in particular dropped sharply.

Joe Hargrave, the minister responsible for the Crown insurance company, said there were 71 fatalities in total on Saskatchewan roads last year — the lowest number since SGI started tracking fatalities in the 1950s, he said.

As well, "the number of people killed as a result of impaired driving deaths was 61 per cent lower than the average over the previous decade," Hargrave said in a prepared statement on Thursday.

There were 21 deaths related to impaired driving in Saskatchewan in 2019.

Hargrave cited the work of bars, hotels and restaurants, and that of communities throughout Saskatchewan, for helping reduce the number of impaired-driving fatalities.

But he said more work needs to be done to address the problem in Saskatchewan.

Through the pandemic, he said, the number of impaired driving offences was still high. SGI will continue to try to find ways to reduce the provincial numbers.

He suggested getting an early start on teaching kids about the dangers of impaired driving in school.

"When I was growing up, it was seatbelts. We never wore seatbelts.… Now, if I stick the key in the ignition to go anywhere and I haven't put my seatbelt on, [my grandchildren] are screaming at me," Hargrave said.

"That's what happens when you get to that younger age of kids.… This is all coming through education."

Hargrave also noted new distracted driving laws were brought in, in 2019, which he said has led to a sharp drop in the number of monthly distracted driving offence numbers.

The numbers

The report said SGI reported $889.3 million in claims, with $962.7 million in gross premiums written.

There were $151.5 million in discounts to customers through the safe driver recognition and business recognition programs. SGI saw $29.3 million in storm claims last year.

Hargrave said he doesn't see any increase in premiums coming in the next year.

"We have sort of survived the COVID-19 downslide," he said.

SGI Canada hits target early

SGI Canada, which sells property and casualty insurance in Saskatchewan, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and British Columbia, was financially stable.

"SGI Canada surpassed its target of $1 billion direct premiums written, and did so a year early," Hargrave said.

"The company also reached and exceeded its target of 40 per cent of premiums written outside of Saskatchewan before its target of 2020-21."

SGI Canada reported $49.9 million in net income last year, with a $54.3 million dividend to the government and $22.7 million in investment earnings.

There were $32.5 million in storm claims across all provinces.