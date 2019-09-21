SGEU, province reach contract agreement

The Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' Union (SGEU) and the government of Saskatchewan have agreed on a contract between the union members and their employer.

SGEU president Bob Bymoen said the details about the agreement aren't going to be discussed in the media just yet.

"The information is in the mail. It's going out to the members as we speak," Bymoen said.

Bymoen said this is the longest period in the union's history that it has been without an agreement with the province. He said the last contract formally expired on Sept. 30, 2016.

A statement on the union's social media pages indicates members of the negotiation committee will be meeting with members to present the full details of the agreement and the bargaining process.

Packages distributed to members will include dates, times and locations for ratification voting, according to the statement.