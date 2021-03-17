21-year-old man accused of sexual assaults arrested in Black Lake

A man wanted in connection with sexual assaults on Black Lake First Nation was arrested without incident Tuesday, Saskatchewan RCMP say.

In a release issued last Friday, police said Luke Cook, 21, was wanted in connection with sexual assaults that occurred in Black Lake First Nation in December.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Jan. 21. Police said multiple attempts had been made to locate Cook prior to his Tuesday arrest in Black Lake.

Cook is charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference and one count of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Cook's first court appearance is scheduled for June 1 in Black Lake.