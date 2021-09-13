Sask. allows victims of sexual assault to end their fixed-term lease earlier

Saskatchewan will allow victims of sexual assault to end their fixed-term lease without having to worry about the fees usually associated with early termination.

According to a news release from the provincial government, victims will need only provide 28 days' notice to their landlord.

The change is meant to help victims escape dangerous situations.

Along with a notice to end their tenancy, they'll also have to provide their landlord with a certificate from Victims Services.

"We are determined to protect survivors of sexual violence," said Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant.

"These are important changes to help victims know that they are safe. Leaving your home can be complicated, and we don't want anything to prevent a victim from being able to remove themselves from a dangerous situation."

The change in legislation to support victims will come into effect starting this Wednesday.

The new amendments are laid out in the The Residential Tenancies Amendment Act, 2021, and The Residential Tenancies Amendment Regulations, 2021.

Landlords who need more information on how these changes will affect them can find out more information on the government's official website.