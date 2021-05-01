Man arrested after sexual assault on University of Sask. campus

Saskatoon police have arrested the man believed to have sexually assaulted a woman on the University of Saskatchewan campus last week.

A 22-year-old man appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court Monday charged with sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threats and breach of probation.

According to Saskatoon police, the victim told them a man she did not know threatened her with a weapon and sexually assaulted her in a building on Campus Drive on Sept. 29.

She reported the incident to the police and the university.

Saskatoon police say they apprehended the suspect on the weekend after getting report about multiple robbery attempts. Police say they believe the robbery suspect is also responsible for the sexual assault.

The university says security patrols have been increased on campus, and has reminded students of the mental health and well-being resources available through campus programs.

"We ask that our university community remain vigilant. Report anything that you have seen or do see," vice-provost of teaching, learning and student experience Patti McDougall wrote in a statement. "Please take care of yourself and one another, accessing resources as needed."