Defence cross examines complainant in sex assault trial of former junior hockey coach

Former Regina Pats coach Bernard Lynch is on trial for sexual assault. Emotional testimony was heard at Regina's Court of King's Bench when a former junior hockey player detailed what he says happened to him in 1988 when he was just a teenager. As CBC's Jonathon Gatehouse tells us, it's a case that's been decades in the making.

Warning: this story contains details of an alleged sexual assault.

The trial of a former junior hockey coach continued Wednesday morning with the cross examination of the complainant.

Bernard "Bernie" Lynch has entered pleas of not guilty to charges of sexual assault and assault.

The trial is being held at the Court of King's Bench in Regina.

Lynch, 68, coached hockey in North America and Europe for more than 40 years. Lynch was the subject of a CBC News investigation in 2021, in which parents and players alleged abusive behaviour.

WATCH| Accuser speaks out against junior hockey coach facing sexual assault charge Accuser speaks out against junior hockey coach facing sexual assault charge Duration 3:04 The man accusing longtime junior hockey coach Bernie Lynch of sexual assault and assault tells CBC News what he says happened and why it took him more than 30 years to press charges.

The complainant in the current case testified on Tuesday that he was 17 when he was sexually assaulted by Lynch in a shower in 1988.

At the time, the complainant was taking part in a Regina Pats hockey school and Lynch was the assistant coach of the Pats.

Any information that could identify the complainant is protected by a publication ban.

Cross examination wraps up

On Wednesday, defence lawyer Andrew Hitchcock attempted to poke holes in the complainant's testimony.

The hour-long cross examination saw the complainant say he could not recall specific details of the hockey school, as it was 35 years ago.

Hitchcock challenged each aspect of the complainant's story.

At each question, the complainant maintained that the events happened as he had testified and that "it was Mr. Lynch" who touched him.

The complainant has testified Tuesday that he understood he was going to stay with Lynch on the first night of the camp before moving to a hotel for the second night.

He said that while staying at Lynch's apartment he was offered beer and, despite declining multiple times, was ultimately pressured into drinking.

The complainant said that Lynch encouraged him to get naked and walk in front of the apartment's patio door, and that he ultimately did.

Under questioning from Senior Crown prosecutor Chris White, the complainant testified that he later tried to sober up by taking a shower.

The complainant said he believed that the bathroom door was shut and locked, but that Lynch eventually joined him in the shower.

Former junior hockey coach Bernard 'Bernie' Lynch leaves the Court of King's Bench in Regina on Wednesday. Lynch has entered not guilty pleas to a count of assault and sexual assault. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

The complainant testified that he did not want any romantic or sexual relationship with Lynch and had not invited Lynch to join him in the shower.

The junior hockey coach then grasped the teen's penis, the complainant said. He testified that he repeatedly said no, but that Lynch continued to touch him. Lynch then told the teen that they should masturbate together, the complainant testified. He also said Lynch grabbed his hand and placed it on Lynch's genitals.

The complainant said he agreed to masturbate Lynch after being told that if he did so that would be the end of it.

"I was intimidated, scared," the complainant testified Tuesday. "He's a coach, an authority figure. He's telling me to 'do what I'm told.'"

An artist's sketch showing the anonymized complainant testifying during the trial of Bernard 'Bernie' Lynch. Senior Crown prosecutor Chris White and defence attorney Andrew Hitchcock are shown facing the witness box. (Joel Hustak/CBC)

The complainant said Tuesday that he felt compelled to stay quiet because of the unwritten code of hockey dictating that whatever happened in the dressing room, stayed in the dressing room. He said he thought going public would negatively effect his career as a professional hockey player.

The complainant went to police approximately 30 years after the alleged assault. He said he only did so once news stories emerged about Lynch being investigated by the RCMP and returning to coaching.

Lynch to testify

Hitchcock told media on Tuesday that Lynch is prepared to testify later this week.

"The Crown has the burden of proof and he, like every citizen, has the right to his day in court to be presumed innocent. So he denies what happened. He's always denied what happened, and he's looking forward to an opportunity to clear his name," Hitchcock said.

The complainant's girlfriend at the time of the alleged assault is expected to testify on Thursday. She is expected to testify that the complainant told her of the alleged assault and that she eventually told the complainant's parents.