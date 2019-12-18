Sask. woman who was sexually assaulted by justice of the peace goes public

"For us to heal we need to find forgiveness. Firstly for ourselves. We need to forgive ourselves first in order to forgive others," says Tracy Desjarlais, a Nehiyaw Iskwew from Piapot Cree Nation. (Ntawnis Piapot/CBC )

The raw facts of the case are still shocking — Tracy Desjarlais worked at the provincial courthouse in Regina in 2003 when she was sexually assaulted by a justice of the peace, Laurent (Larry) Toupin.

At trial, there was a publication ban on her name, as is normal in such cases, but now at her request it has been lifted and she is telling her story.

Desjarlais says that she feels good knowing she is going public after being silent for so long. She wants to encourage other victims of sexual assault, and survivors of trauma, to come forward.

As approaches the age of 50, she says she also wants her future grandchildren to know that their grandmother stood up for herself.

"It's healing, just so that our future generations don't have to go through the same thing, suffering in silence," Desjarlais told CBC.

Desjarlais is a Nehiyew Iskwew from the Piapot Cree Nation, and at the time of the offence, she was the only Indigenous woman working at the courthouse.

Then the single mother of a young boy, she found there was a family atmosphere at the courthouse. But there was also a culture at the time where sometimes racial, off-colour comments were made.

She says she complained verbally to her supervisors and was told to "take it as a joke,"

It was in that atmosphere that Laurent Toupin made sexual remarks to her.

He was 54 at the time, in a relationship and with two grown children. Before becoming a justice of the peace, he served for 25 years as a member of the Regina Police Service, eventually reaching the rank of deputy chief.

At trial, court heard that Toupin offered to engage in sexual conduct with her, although she did not encourage the activity.

He persisted in talking about sexual matters, asking her if she enjoyed oral sex and offering to engage in that activity.

Desjarlais says she continued to protest, but felt like no one took her complaints seriously.

The responses, she said, were along the lines of "take it as a joke. He wasn't serious. He couldn't possibly be interested in me because he was married."

The situation worsened on August 21, 2003.

Desjarlais said she was doing her job and was bringing some papers to a courtroom when Toupin asked her to come into a courtroom. He grabbed her hand and placed it on his penis.

"I pulled away and tell him to leave me alone, that type of stuff, and went back to my office," she said. "I couldn't believe what had just happened"

She said she was trying to finish her job and she was sitting down at a desk, but her ordeal wasn't over.

"Suddenly from behind I was groped. He grabbed my breasts from behind and rubbed himself on my back while I was seated in this chair — and I tried to get up.

"I finally got up and he came around my chair and he put his hand on my crotch, and said some vulgarities," Desjarlais said, adding she doesn't want to repeat them because she doesn't swear.

"And I stood up to him, to leave me alone. Eventually, he just laughed and he said if I changed my mind, that he would be in his office."

Two years later, in 2005, Toupin was convicted of sexually assaulting her.

He was sentenced to nine months house arrest, part of it with electronic monitoring, followed by a year of probation. He was also put on the sexual assault registry.

Tracy Desjarlais says the #MeToo movement inspired her to speak up who up about her sexual assault and made her feel less alone. (Kirk Fraser/CBC )

Fourteen years later, in October, Desjarlais went back to court requesting that the publication ban on her name be lifted. Earlier this month, the request was granted.

"This isn't about him," she said. "I'm not trying to cause harm or bring him, and drag him through the mud, or anything like that. This is more about helping people heal and move on from traumatic events that have happened to them."

​​​​CBC has reached out to the lawyer who represented Toupin, but has not been able to speak with Toupin.

During her interview with CBC, Desjarlais occasionally touched a medicine bundle she keeps in a small pouch around her neck. She holds it close to her heart and says that this is what keeps her protected.

She says that around the time of the trial, she turned to alcohol to deal with what was going on. She is sober now and he attributes that to ceremony and her culture.

After she left her clerical job, she worked in other court settings was elected as a band councillor.

Today, she's back at the Regina courthouse, working as the aboriginal liaison.

She said that job keeps her fulfilled and she helps many people, including sexual assault victims and even, at times, their accusers.

"I just hope that by me coming forward that it gives other women — or even men, too, that have suffered sexual abuse — that it empowers them to find the courage to also come forward," she said.

"We shouldn't suffer in silence."

