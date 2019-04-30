'I promise that it gets better': Sask. sexual assault survivor helps province create online resources

"Dear Survivor, I promise that it gets better. I promise that your heart can be whole again and that your life can sparkle once more. I know you can heal because I did."

That's the opening of a 316-word open letter penned by D.M. Ditson to any sexual assault survivor. It is now posted on the Saskatchewan government's website.

Ditson survived a series of assaults by several men when she was younger. She is now an author, having written the memoir Wide Open as part of her healing.

At Ditson's book launch in 2019, the provincial government asked if she'd help with a new project to publish information for survivors and supporters on saskatchewan.ca.

"I was thrilled," Ditson said of being involved. "It was really great of them to allow me to bring that kind of empathy and perspective to that."

Regina authour D.M. Ditson wrote the book she thought she needed when she was struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder after a series of sexual assaults. Now, she's helped to write the guidance for Saskatchewan residents surviving sexual assault for the province's website. 7:48

She said she is impressed that the province included a survivor in the creation fo its content. The province drafted the content, then Ditson had the task of translating it into something accessible.

"I know for myself, that when I was going through my hardest times, I had post-traumatic stress disorder and it was really difficult for me to process things," Ditson said. "So I just wanted it to be really simple and really easy for people to understand."

It feels like I'm giving my long ago self all of the things that she needed and didn't have. - D.M. Ditson

There are sections on consent, what constitutes sexual assault, self-care, medical attention, reporting to police and resources for loved ones who are sexual assault survivors.

Ditson said the section on reporting was especially important to her, as when she reported an assault to police there were things she didn't know.

"You can take someone with you or you can ask for a female police officer if that's something that's going to make you feel more comfortable," Ditson said. "Or if you feel really uncomfortable when you're in the process of reporting, you can just say 'You know I don't want to do this anymore or I need to take a break.'"

Ditson is glad to do this advocacy work, she said.

"It feels like I'm giving my long ago self all of the things that she needed and didn't have," Ditson said. "And it makes me really hopeful about the state of our society right now."

Ditson said she hopes her letter to survivors tells them she believes them, shows them kindness and lets them know that whatever they are feeling is okay.

D. M. Ditson wrote a letter to all survivors of sexual assault that has now been posted on the provincial government's website. (Saskatchewan.ca)

Most importantly, Ditson said survivors need to take care of themselves. She said people need to go at their own pace and be sure to reach out for help.

"It took me years and years and years to get better and that was because I didn't reach out for help in the first place," she said.

"I hope for other survivors that they are much more quick to access resources and to do the things that they need to do in order to heal."