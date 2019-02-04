3-year sentence for Regina man who sexually assaulted woman on Plenty of Fish date

Warning: Story contains graphic language and disturbing content.

A 49-year-old Regina woman couldn't muster any words, only tears, after the man who sexually assaulted her on their first date was sentenced to three years in prison.

The sentence is shorter than the time it took the victim to get to this point.

Gioulian Nikdima, 50, sexually assaulted the woman in May 2016. She has spent a gruelling three and half years undergoing medical exams, police interviews, and often torturous court proceedings and trial delays in her quest for justice.

In September, Nikdima was convicted of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

On Wednesday afternoon, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Fred Kovach said Nikdima, who showed no remorse, is a low risk to reoffend.

Kovach acknowledged that a three-year sentence, which the defence had requested, is considered the "starting point" for major sexual assaults in Saskatchewan.

"The sentence was less than we asked for," prosecutor Randene Zielke said outside the courthouse Wednesday. The Crown had asked for a five-year sentence.

"But clearly the judge went with the defence's position, their request for three years, which is the starting point in Saskatchewan. So that is, in the circumstances, the lowest that was available."

First date

In May 2016, the woman met Nikdima on the internet dating site Plenty of Fish.

After messaging online for a week, they met in person at a coffee shop, and then continued on to a restaurant for lunch.

She said he was a "perfect gentleman" until it was time for him to drive her back to her car. He drove her outside Regina city limits to a deserted gravel road. She thought he was lost.

The woman said Nikdima became physically aggressive. She "felt frozen" in fear, she said, and screamed in pain.

Nikdima testified that the woman initiated all sexual acts and easily guided his penis into her anus.

During the trial, the woman was questioned during cross-examination about why she didn't fight and whether that qualified as consent, and whether her screams of pain could sound like screams of pleasure. She was also questioned about her body weight and why she couldn't overpower the man.

A sexual assault nurse examiner, Stephanie Carlson, told the court that she has conducted more than 600 rape exams, and only once before has she seen an external anal injury as large as the one found on the woman.

At his sentencing hearing, Nikdima was unapologetic.

"My only mistake in this case was meeting that woman," he said.

A crime of violence

Ultimately, Justice Kovach determined that the Crown had only proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Nikdima committed sexual assault causing bodily harm at the point that he penetrated the woman anally without communicated consent, and then disregarded her screams of pain.

As he delivered the sentence Wednesday afternoon, Kovach said sexual assault is a "crime of violence."

He spoke to the issue of consent, saying "there is absolutely no need for the victim to explain or justify the withholding or the withdrawal of consent."

However, the judge stated that he didn't accept the Crown's theory that Nikdima lured the victim to a secluded location in order to commit sexual assault.

Gioulian Nikdima is a permanent resident of Canada and faces deportation under federal immigration laws. (Gioulian Nikdima/Instagram)

"That theory was not proven at trial, and should not form the basis upon which Mr. Nikdima is sentenced," Kovach said.

He said he believed the defence gave a more accurate description of what happened, when it called the anal intercourse that day "an unauthorized escalation of the sexual activity between the parties."

Deportation

Defence lawyer Barry Nychuk said he felt the sentence was appropriate.

He also said that after his client serves his time in prison, he will almost certainly be deported.

Nikdima, a painter and contractor, was born in Albania and worked in Greece before immigrating to Canada in 2013 with his son and wife. The couple have since separated.

His conviction for an indictable offence triggers deportation proceedings under federal immigration laws.

"My other clients who have been convicted of serious criminality, they are deported and sent out of the country, not to return, so I suspect that's what's going to happen to Mr. Nikdima," Nychuk said.

Nikdima will be added to the sex offender registry for 20 years.

A beacon of courage

At the University of Regina Women's Centre, executive director Jill Arnott said this high-profile case has shone a light on many issues of rape myths — false beliefs and stereotypes about sexual assaults and victims — and persistent confusion over consent.

She admires the victim's fortitude.

"This is why victims don't tell … because who has three and a half years to sacrifice? To relive the same trauma over and over and over and over, and publicly?" Arnott said.

Jill Arnott, executive director of the University of Regina Women's Centre, says victims shouldn't be subjected to questions in court that feed into stereotypes and false beliefs about sexual assaults and victims. (Brian Rodgers/CBC)

Arnott said sexual assault victims are forced to remember all the details of the attack as long as their case is crawling through the courts.

"You can't forget. You're not allowed to forget. Because if you forget anything, then [it's suggested] maybe it wasn't what you said, and maybe it didn't happen the way you said, and maybe you did want it."

Nikdima's victim suffers frequent flashbacks, anxiety, and depression, court heard.

Arnott said the pursuit of justice has likely come at a huge price to the woman's dignity, spirit and physical well-being.

"She's a beacon … of hope and strength and courage and fortitude," said Arnott.

The woman proves, she said, "that it is possible to say, 'what happened to me is not OK, and I'm actually not quitting. I refuse to let a system beat me, I refuse to let a cultural environment tell me that it's my fault or to be quiet."