Regina man charged with drugging, sexually assaulting woman while holding her at gunpoint

A 40-year-old Regina man is facing 11 charges after a woman was drugged and sexually assaulted.

According to Regina Police Service, they received a call on July 2 about a sexual assault. The female victim said she had been drugged, rendering her unable to move. She was then sexually assaulted by a man who also had a gun.

Harvey Ronald Fedyk of Regina is charged with 11 offences including sexual assault and administering a drug to overcome resistance, along with several weapons-related offences.

A search of Fedyk's home also revealed several firearms which violated a previous release order.

Fedyk appeared in Provincial Court Monday, July 5th.