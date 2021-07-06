Skip to Main Content
Regina man charged with drugging, sexually assaulting woman while holding her at gunpoint

Harvey Ronald Fedyk facing 11 charges

The man appeared in Provincial Court on Monday, July 5. (CBC)

A 40-year-old Regina man is facing 11 charges after a woman was drugged and sexually assaulted.

According to Regina Police Service, they received a call on July 2 about a sexual assault. The female victim said she had been drugged, rendering her unable to move. She was then sexually assaulted by a man who also had a gun.

Harvey Ronald Fedyk of Regina is charged with 11 offences including sexual assault and administering a drug to overcome resistance, along with several weapons-related offences. 

A search of Fedyk's home also revealed several firearms which violated a previous release order.

Fedyk appeared in Provincial Court Monday, July 5th.

