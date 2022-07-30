Regina man, 64, charged with sexual assault of a minor

A 64-year-old Regina man is facing charges after a young person was sexually assaulted last month, police say, and they believe it's possible there are more victims.

Edwin Dwight Woolhether is charged with sexual assault of a minor, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching, police said in a Thursday news release.

Police began an investigation after a sexual assault on a young person was reported on June 18, the release said.

During the investigation, police said they learned that the man "held a position of trust with the victim's family" and had allegedly sexually assaulted the young person.

Police did not release any information about the victim, including their age, saying only the assault involved "a young person."

Police say they believe it is possible there may be other victims who have not reported assaults. They ask anyone with information to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500, a local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Woolhether made his first appearance on the charges in provincial court Thursday.