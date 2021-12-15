Sask. man, 60, charged with 6 more counts of sexual assault

Six more sexual assault charges have been laid against 60-year-old Cecil Wolfe, RCMP say.

Wolfe was in court in September facing one count of sexual assault, after a woman reported to police that he had sexually assaulted her.

The new charges, announced Tuesday, include one connected to Saskatoon and five more from Loon Lake and Muskeg Lake Cree Nation.

Police allege Wolfe claimed he was working as a traditional healer or medicine man when his victims encountered him.

It's believed there may still be more victims going back 20 years in Loon Lake, Blaine Lake, Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, Saskatoon and surrounding areas, police say.

They are encouraging anyone with information to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or police station.

Wolfe made his first appearance in Saskatoon provincial court on the new charges on Dec. 8. He was released on conditions and is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 17.