Riders mascot's rough handling of stuffed lion no joke, says advocate for sexual assault victims

An adovcate for victims of sexual assault is speaking out after an incident in which the mascot for the Saskatchewan Roughriders handled a stuffed lion in a way she says simulated a sexual act — and which sends a dangerous message.

"There are people out there that are hurt every day by sexual violence," said Lisa Miller, the executive director of the Regina Sexual Assault Centre. "I image that a number of them that are offended by this is because they've experienced it."

At Saturday's CFL game against the B.C. Lions, Gainer the Gopher — the Riders' mascot — dragged a stuffed lion onto the field, kicking it repeatedly. The mascot then spread the stuffed lion's legs, grabbed it between its legs, and punted it again.

"We agree that Gainer took it too far during Saturday's game against B.C. Lions," the Riders said in a statement. "We've talked to Gainer about it and taken away his stuffed lion."

Ok internet, we agree. This new Gainer guy it pretty creepy. <br><br>Even without the contacts. <br><br>CC: <a href="https://twitter.com/peta?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peta</a> <a href="https://t.co/IOErzMK5nR">pic.twitter.com/IOErzMK5nR</a> —@BCLions

Miller doesn't think it's a joke, though. She says that kind of behaviour is problematic.

"It was simulating a sexual act [and] given the rivalry between the two teams I would suggest it wasn't necessarily portraying a consensual act," Miller said.

"As an organization that deals with victims of sexual violence, all this does is perpetuate that normalization of that type of violence."

If people dismiss Gainer's actions as "all in fun," Miller said, they may make excuses for more serious inappropriate behaviour in the future.

"This goes down the line of the same types of excuses we make for behaviour that makes other people uncomfortable."

Miller said places like the Regina Sexual Assault Centre are forced to deal with the aftermath of "this kind of nonsense" all the time.

"Sports in general have some concerns around 'locker room culture' and if [the Riders] are sincere about improving that … I think they need to take this more seriously."

Miller said she wants to see an apology that is more sincere and serious than the apology given by the Roughriders.