Sask. RCMP reports 200% rise in extortion, sextortion cases

During the first half of this year, Saskatchewan RCMP say the number of reports of extortion has increased 200 per cent — 105 reports this year compared to 36 in the same period last year.

Most, the RCMP said, are reports of sexual extortion, or sextortion.

Sextortion is a type of blackmail where someone threatens to send a sexual image or video to friends, family or other people if the victim doesn't provide more sexual content, pay them, or do what the suspects ask.

Monica Deters, a crime analyst with Saskatchewan RCMP's crime prevention unit, said the increase in cases is alarming.

"Saskatchewan RCMP proactively monitors crime trends and this allows us to inform the public when we see an emerging issue," she said in an email. "Based on the statistics we're seeing, we're letting Saskatchewan residents know these extortions are happening and that they should be taking steps to protect themselves from these types of crime."

WATCH | Why 'sextortion' continues to be an issue in Canada:

Why 'sextortion' continues to be an issue in Canada Duration 6:13 Internet safety expert Brandon Laur speaks with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin about the dangers of sharing intimate images online.

An advocate for Internet literacy said the rise in sextortion cases was initially attributed to the increase in Internet usage during the last five years, but said that's no longer true.

Matthew Johnson is director of Media Smarts, a not-for-profit that focuses on digital and media literacy programs. He said there could be two possible reasons for the increase in numbers: increased reporting because of increased awareness or the use of artificial intelligence.

In regard to AI, he said, most large image generators have safeguards in place to prevent things like nudity, but that doesn't stop AI altogether.

"We do know there are other models out there," he said. "There are programs available that do make this a possibility."

According to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation earlier this year, the department received thousands of reports related to the financial sextortion of minors, primarily boys, in the U.S. last year, representing an "exponential increase" from previous years.

Sextortion affects certain groups of people more, Johnson said.

"One of the things that makes sextortion unusual from other forms of online sexual exploitation is boys are more often targeted," he said.

For LGBTQ youth, the risks around underreporting make them even more susceptible to such scams, he added.

"In many cases, they [LGBTQ youth] have double reasons not to come forward because they may be coming out sooner than they would like to or they may not want to share details of their sexual orientation," Johnson said.

Johnson said the onus is on parents to educate their kids about the Internet.

"Tell our kids that anytime something goes wrong, they can come to us. We are not going to freak out; we're going to support them and help them find a solution," he said.

Saskatchewan's Internet Child Exploitation unit recommends cybertip.ca as a resource for parents or guardians of children involved in online exploitation cases.

The tip line has the authority to contact social media platforms and remove photos and images from the suspect's profile and provide educational resources.