60-year-old man charged with sexual assault after incident at clinic

A 60-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault after an incident at a clinic that offers traditional Chinese medicine treatments, among other therapeutic services.



Police were told a 21-year-old woman had been touched in a sexual way without her consent on Feb. 2.

Police were told the woman had attended the clinic, on the 800 block of Victoria Avenue, before the alleged assault.

Police investigated and arrested Kui Zhong Lu without incident on Sunday. He was released on an undertaking and will appear in court on March 18.

While police didn't identify the specific clinic, the Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture Association of Canada identifies Zhong Lu of Newlife TCM Health Maintenance Center Ltd at 828 Victoria Avenue as one of its members.