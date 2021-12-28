Several walk-in vaccination clinics open during holidays

Five Saskatchewan communities hosted walk-in vaccination clinics on Monday, and several more are planned throughout the week.

In Regina, the old Costco played host to a clinic and a testing site on Monday. Over the noon hour, visitors to the clinic reported a smooth experience: little wait time, despite hundreds of people inside.

Allan Laird was one of the attendees. He said he rushed over when he heard about the limited wait times.

"I knew we had to get this done. So, get it done sooner rather than later and go home and enjoy the rest of my holidays," he said.

Madison Schmeltzer and Devon Scheck also braved the frigid cold to receive their boosters Monday. Schmeltzer, a healthcare worker, said she wanted to get the booster because of the arrival of omicron. Her fiance, Scheck, said it wasn't hard to convince him.

"it was a very one-sided conversation," he laughed. "'Hey, we're going to get the vaccine.' And no arguments on this side."

The couple offered up a pep talk for anyone sitting on the fence, hesitant about going to a clinic over the holidays.

"It's not terrible. You come here — you may as well while you're going out shopping anyway. It's a quick 10-minute stop," Scheck said.

"Get up, get dressed and go get your shot," Schmeltzer added.

In Saskatoon, two walk-in clinics were operating on Monday. A clinic at the Lawson Heights Mall closed midway through the morning because it ran out of supply. There was also a clinic at Confederation Mall.

Elsewhere in the province, Swift Current, North Battleford and Lloydminster also had walk-in clinics.

Here are the communities hosting walk-in or drive-thru clinics on Tuesday: