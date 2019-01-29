Sask. Juno nominees include The Sheepdogs, Jess Moskaluke

The Saskatchewan music scene will be well-represented at the 2019 Juno Awards.

The nominees, announced Tuesday morning, include the following musicians from Saskatchewan:

The Sheepdogs

The Saskatoon band is nominated for Rock Album of the Year for their record Changing Colours and for Group of the Year.

The Sheepdogs rose to fame in 2011 when they became the first unsigned band to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone, beating out 15 other artists in the magazine's Choose the Cover contest.

They have released seven albums and multiple hit singles, including Who?, I don't know, Feeling Good and Nobody.

Drummer Sam Corbett underwent radiation treatment in October after being diagnosed with cancer. His first show back with The Sheepdogs was on the CBC Live New Years Eve Show in Niagara Falls, Ont. on December 31st, 2018.

The Sheepdogs have been nominated for 10 Juno awards since 2012.

Jess Moskaluke

Jess Moskaluke, from Langenburg, Sask., has been nominated for Country Album of the Year for A Small Town Christmas.

Moskaluke has been nominated for five Juno awards since 2015.

Her 2014 song Light Up The Night made her the first Canadian female solo country artist to surpass 40,000 downloads for a song since Shania Twain.

Another Moskaluke single, Cheap Wine and Cigarettes, became the highest charting song on the iTunes top 200 singles chart for any Canadian artist.

The Deep Dark Woods

Also hailing from Saskatoon, The Deep Dark Woods have been nominated for Contemporary Roots Album of the year for their record, Yarrow.

Saskatoon's alt-country band The Deep Dark Woods has been nominated for Contemporary Roots Album of the year. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

The five-piece has released five albums, including Jubilee, The Place I left Behind and Winter Hours.

The Deep Dark Woods were also nominated for Juno awards in 2015 and 2012.

Megan Nash

Megan Nash has also been nominated in the Contemporary Roots Album of the Year category for her album, Seeker.

The southern-Saskatchewan musician has three albums, including Lamp Shade and Song Harvest Volume One.

This is her first Juno nomination.

The Fretless

The Fretless is based out of Victoria, B.C., but one of they're members has ties to Saskatchewan. Karrnnel Sawitsky, who performs as Karrnnel, is billed as one of the "most successful competition fiddle player in Saskatchewan's history," according to his web site.

The foursome, which is trying to bring traditional Irish folk music to the mainstream, have been nominated for Instrumental Album of the Year. It's their second Juno nomination.

The Juno awards are scheduled for March 17 in London, Ont.