Serious workplace injury results in $28k fine for Sask. plumbing company

A plumbing company in northern Saskatchewan is being charged and fined after a worker fell through a roof on a work site in 2020 near Île-à-la-Crosse, about 600 km north of Saskatoon.

Gardiner Plumbing was fined $28,000 dollars under the the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The worker was seriously injured on a job site when a roof they were working on collapsed.

The company pleaded guilty to one charge of "failing to provide and maintain plant, systems of work and working environments that ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of the employer's workers, resulting in the serious injury of a worker."

Gardiner Plumbing pleaded guilty in North Battleford Provincial Court on Monday.