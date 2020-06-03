Serious crash near Humboldt, Highway 5 closed: Sask. RCMP
Emergency crews are tending to what they described as a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 5, about 11 kilometres west of Humboldt, Sask.
Police asking drivers to be cautious around emergency workers on the highway
RCMP said Wednesday the highway is being closed in both directions and a detour will be set up.
STARS Air Ambulance has dispatched crews from Regina and Saskatoon to the scene.
STAR 9 (Regina) has been dispatched for a Scene Call Emergency in the Humboldt, SK area.—@STARSambulance
Motorists should expect to see delays in the area, or plan a different route.
Police are asking drivers to be cautious around emergency workers on the highway.
RCMP have not indicated what caused the crash, nor whether there are injuries involved.