Serious crash near Humboldt, Highway 5 closed: Sask. RCMP

Emergency crews are tending to what they described as a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 5, about 11 kilometres west of Humboldt, Sask.

RCMP said Wednesday the highway is being closed in both directions and a detour will be set up.

STARS Air Ambulance has dispatched crews from Regina and Saskatoon to the scene.

STAR 9 (Regina) has been dispatched for a Scene Call Emergency in the Humboldt, SK area. —@STARSambulance

Motorists should expect to see delays in the area, or plan a different route.

Police are asking drivers to be cautious around emergency workers on the highway.

RCMP have not indicated what caused the crash, nor whether there are injuries involved.