Serious crash closed Highway 10 near Balgonie on Sunday

White Butte RCMP say a serious motor vehicle crash shut down Highway 10 from around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday until shortly after 1 a.m. Monday morning.

The crash happened between Balgonie and Edgeley. Police say the highway has reopened but that there are icy road conditions and anyone travelling should consult the Highway Hotline before leaving.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.