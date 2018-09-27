New
Emergency crews respond to serious collision near Cudworth, Sask.
Wakaw RCMP are on the scene of a serious crash near the town of Cudworth.
Police say traffic is restricted in the area of collision, along Highway 2
Wakaw RCMP are on the scene of a serious collision near the town of Cudworth.
Police say Highway #2 is restricted Thursday evening near where the collision happened.
They are ask people to use caution when driving in the area and to look out for emergency personnel working at the scene.
Police said updates will be provided as they become available.
Cudworth is located about 85 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
