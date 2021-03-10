Man in custody after serious assault in RM of Meadow Lake: RCMP

RCMP say they have a suspect in custody after a serious assault in the RM of Meadow Lake.

Meadow Lake RCMP say received a call about the assault at around 1:20 p.m. CST Wednesday. The suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle and police believed he had an axe.

Officers blanketed the area looking for the suspect. At 1:51 p.m. CST, RCMP issued a SaskAlert warning the public not to approach the man or his vehicle.

Police arrested the man without incident at around 2:50 p.m. CST.

The victim is in hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP say they will provide more details as they become available.