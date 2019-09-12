Prince Albert RCMP investigating non-fatal shooting

Prince Albert, Sask., RCMP are investigating after a man was shot early Wednesday morning just outside of the city limits.

The man placed the call around 4:45 a.m. to report he had been shot and was in the area of Highway 2 and 15th Street NW.

The man was located in the rural municipality of Buckland by EMS and taken to hospital.

Police do not believe the shooting was random but say there is no risk to public safety.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area or noticed unusual items is asked to call the Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500 or Saskatchewan RCMP at 306-310-RCMP (7267).

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.