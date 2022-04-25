Separated family pleased Canada may fast-track immigration applications from people in earthquake zone

A refugee sponsorship group in Saskatoon is encouraged by news that Ottawa may fast-track applications from people affected by the recent earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

The Moms for Refugees group is helping to privately sponsor a Syrian couple in Turkey who have been separated from their 10-year-old son Adnan Kharsa, who lives in Saskatoon, for nearly six years.

"It's really sad that something this devastating is actually giving a spark of hope," said Kyla Avis, the lead volunteer in the Moms for Refugees group.

Adnan Kharsa treasures this photograph of his parents, Mohammed Kharsa and Yasmine Sheikho, and his little sister, Sham, together in Turkey. He's only met his sister over video chat. (Bonnie Allen/CBC)

On Wednesday, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser told reporters that Ottawa is having a "conversation" about fast-tracking permanent residency applicants who are in the earthquake zones.

"Some could be very severely impacted, some may be in a region that has not suffered the same impact as a result of the earthquake," said Fraser, adding that they're gathering information and trying to figure out what more can be done.

Asked for more information on Fraser's comments, the federal department provided CBC News with a statement.

"Canada is deeply concerned for the safety and well-being of those impacted by the earthquakes," it said. "We are watching the situation very closely and determining the best path forward."

Rescuers search on a destroyed building in Gaziantep, Turkey, on Feb. 9, 2023, three days after a catastrophic earthquake and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria. (Kamran Jebreili/The Associated Press)

More than 22,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday. Some 12,000 buildings in Turkey have either collapsed or sustained serious damage, according to officials. The humanitarian crisis comes after decades of civil war in the region, which has displaced millions of people, and worsening economic turmoil.

Wafeek Kharsa, Adnan's uncle, said the boy's parents and sister escaped injury in the city of Mersin, on the edge of the earthquake zone, but are now spending most of their time outside in cold temperatures because they're afraid of aftershocks and cannot work.

"It's a little bit scary there after the earthquake. They have no power. They are out on the street," Wafeek, 22, told CBC News on Friday.

He said he reassured Adnan that he would see his parents soon.

"We told him, 'They are alright. They are coming. On the way.'"

Family separated by war

Adnan, a Grade 5 student in Saskatoon, was forced apart from his parents by the Syrian conflict in 2017. He spent several years in Malaysia with his grandmother and uncle until family in Saskatoon privately sponsored them to come to Canada. They joined 14 other family members in the prairie city.

Meanwhile, Adnan's parents Mohammed Kharsa and Yasmine Sheikho fled to Turkey — without passports or much money — to avoid being recruited by the army.

The Moms for Refugees group raised $32,000 to privately sponsor Adnan's parents and sister.

A photo of Adnan as a small child with his parents in Syria, before the family became separated. (Submitted by Doha Kharsa)

The Kharsa family expressed frustration last year that they were unable to submit the applications due to Ottawa's moratorium, caused by surging demand and processing delays. The applications were accepted in July 2022 and the family was deemed eligible in October 2022, subject to medical and security clearance. At that time, the family was warned it could take another two years to reunite Adnan with his parents.

After the earthquakes, Avis emailed the immigration minister's office to urge him to expedite the Kharsa family's application.

"Two days later, I actually got an e-mail that said that they were looking at expediting applications and that I should fill out a form to talk about the changing circumstances of Adnan's parents," she said.

Avis's basement is full of furniture for the Kharsa family. She is preparing volunteers to sort out logistics, from renting a house to applying for health cards.

"We're hoping and anxiously waiting and preparing for the possibility that they could be in here within weeks," she said.

"I think the compelling argument has always been their separation from their young son, but given the situation and the circumstances of their their city right now, I think it's really urgent that they get here as soon as possible."