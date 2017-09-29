Sentencing wraps for 5th boy accused in violent sexual assault on 14-year-old girl

The last of five boys accused in a brutal sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl was sentenced earlier this month.

The boys were between 12 and 16 years old at the time of the assault on Feb. 22, 2019. Four of them are serving an open sentence and one of them received probation.

They were each found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm. Three of the cases went to trial, while two boys pleaded guilty. Their matters were heard at provincial court in Regina in front of a judge alone.

Neither the perpetrators nor the victim can be named due to provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

An agreed statement of facts detailed what happened that night. The girl was a mutual acquaintance of the boy who lived in the home where it happened. She walked there with a friend and entered the basement where five boys were hanging out.

At some point, the boy who lived in the home spoke with all the other boys. It's not known what was said, but not long after he took the girl to his bedroom and "forced her down."

The girl was assaulted multiple times.

The group of boys used condoms and latex gloves, as directed by the boy who lived in the home, to conceal evidence, Crown prosecutor Zoey Kim-Zeggelaar said during one of the sentencing submissions last year.

The agreed statement of facts detailed the seriousness of the injuries, which included several lacerations that were still open and bloody at the hospital.

The victim's mother cried as she sat through sentencing submissions for one of the boys last year.

She continued to cry as she read her daughter's victim impact statement, detailing the anxiety, anger and depression that followed the assault.

"I also can't get what happened out of my head," she had written. "I don't want to be alone with a boy and I don't feel safe around men."

Beyond the emotional impact, she described the physical pain that followed and said it was painful to sit down for a month after the assault.

The girl's mother also shared her own victim impact statement. She said, "I have trouble sleeping. I am an emotional mess, but I try to be strong for everyone."

She said she lives life in a constant state of worry and stress, and she can't stop fearing for her daughter's safety.